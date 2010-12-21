Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire on San Andres Street
Blaze is extinguished before affecting any surrounding structures
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 21, 2010 | 6:40 p.m.
Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of San Andres Street.
The vehicle was on fire in the driveway of the residence when crews arrived about 8:30 a.m., and the responding battalion captain requested structure protection because of the location, according to department spokesman Chris Woodcock.
He said crews extinguished the fire quickly before surrounding homes were affected. The cause remains under investigation.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
