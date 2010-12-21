Homeless Man Arrested as Suspect in Rape
Homeless victim tells Santa Barbara police she was attacked while she slept
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 21, 2010 | 1:38 p.m.
A 43-year-old homeless man was arrested by Santa Barbara police officers Sunday after a 26-year-old homeless woman reported she had been raped in an encampment near the Milpas Street roundabout.
Officers were called about 6:30 p.m., and police said the victim reported being attacked while she slept. The man allegedly was touching the woman sexually, and she told him to leave her alone.
The suspect was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on sexual assault charges.
