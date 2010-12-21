Live Nativity at First United Methodist Church Still On Despite Rain
The nativity will be moved into the Fellowship Hall
By Caroline Kavanagh | December 21, 2010 | 8:35 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara’s Live Nativity, featuring camels, a donkey and sheep, will go ahead as planned despite the rain and will move into the Fellowship Hall.
The nativity can be viewed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week, Dec. 21-23, at 305 E. Anapamu St., which can be accessed from Garden Street.
There will be music and tours of the sanctuary. Light refreshments will be served.
— Caroline Kavanagh is the administrative assistant for First United Methodist Church.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.