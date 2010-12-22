More Rain On the Way, But the Worst May Be Over

Residents can expect sunnier days ahead after what's shaping up to be a very wet Wednesday

The rain-soaked South Coast can expect more of the same for Wednesday, with a 100 percent chance of rain, but relief should be on the way for Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash-flood watch remains in effect through Thursday afternoon. The weather service said heavy rains will make dangerous debris flows possible in recent burn areas, including the 8,700-acre footprint of the Jesusita Fire, which raged above Santa Barbara in 2009, and that year’s La Brea Fire near New Cuyama. Rainfall of more than an inch an hour is possible at times.

Daytime temperatures through Wednesday are expected to be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Thursday and Friday should be sunny with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day has a chance of rain in the forecast, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high temperature in the 60s.

Tuesday brought about the same amount of rainfall as Monday, adding up to 2 inches in most of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The week’s heavy rainfall also prompted Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services to issue health-status warnings Tuesday for local beaches after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards. Officials said bacteria levels are likely to remain high, and they advised residents to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the week’s storms and said it has multiple resources on standby.

The County Fire Department has a helicopter and water rescue team at the ready for the possibility of people falling into swift-flowing water. It also has crews with heavy equipment with chain saws, chippers and a dozer. All engine companies are trained in water rescue, and staffing levels can be raised as needed, officials said.

Sandbags are still available throughout the county at the following locations, though flooding has been more of an issue in Santa Maria than the South Coast.

» Santa Barbara City Corporate Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St., 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

» Santa Barbara Fire Station 7, 2411 Stanwood Drive, 24 hours a day until further notice

» At the end of County Dump Road by the South Coast Recycling & County Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Next to county Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

» Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road Road

» Carpinteria Public Works Department, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

» Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Station 2, 2375 Lillie Ave., Summerland

» In Santa Maria on West Foster Road

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter offers these tips to help keep the community safe during the flood season:

» Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

» When a flood or flash-flood warning is issued, head for higher ground and stay there.

» Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way. Six inches of swiftly moving water can sweep you off of your feet.

» If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

» Keep children out of the water. They are curious and often lack judgment about running water or contaminated water.

If mudslides threaten your neighborhood:

» If you suspect imminent danger, evacuate immediately. Inform affected neighbors if you can, and contact your public works, fire or police department.

» Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

» If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow and notice whether the water changes from clear to muddy. Such changes may mean there is debris flow activity upstream so be prepared to move quickly.

» Be especially alert when driving — watch for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks and other indications of possible debris flow.

» If you are ordered or decide to evacuate, take your animals with you.

Click here for more information on how to stay safe during threatening weather.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.