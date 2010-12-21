Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Christmas Feast

Meals and gift bags will be given to men, women and children in need

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Christmas Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The mission’s staff and 60 volunteers will serve meals to men, women and children in need.

Gift bags will be distributed to everyone who comes; without this event, many would not have any Christmas presents this year.

Tables will be set up with a selection of gift items, so guests will be able to take what they need most.

— Rebecca Wilson is the director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.