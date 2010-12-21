Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Christmas Feast
Meals and gift bags will be given to men, women and children in need
By Rebecca Wilson | December 21, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Christmas Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at 535 E. Yanonali St.
The mission’s staff and 60 volunteers will serve meals to men, women and children in need.
Gift bags will be distributed to everyone who comes; without this event, many would not have any Christmas presents this year.
Tables will be set up with a selection of gift items, so guests will be able to take what they need most.
— Rebecca Wilson is the director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.