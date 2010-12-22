Tom Donohue: Tax Compromise Good for the Economy

Congress finally came through for American businesses and families last week when it voted to extend current tax rates for two years. By doing so, lawmakers did their part to prevent one of the largest tax increases in our nation’s history and significantly decreased the likelihood that the country would experience a double-dip recession.

It’s also a major step toward eliminating the uncertainty that is preventing our employers from hiring, investing and growing their businesses.

Among the most noteworthy provisions of the bill is an extension of current income tax rates. If signed into law, businesses and families alike would be able to enter the new year without a massive tax hike. Successful small businesses would have been hit especially hard — about half of the business income likely to be reported in 2011 would fall into one of the top two tax brackets, both of which were set to increase.

Low- and middle-income families likewise would have felt the sting of rising taxes, which would have further depressed consumer spending.

This package also includes a number of other important components that would encourage investment and drive economic growth. Tax rates for long-term capital gains and dividends would be extended, helping businesses that need capital, as well as the millions of Americans who have invested for their retirement. The death tax would be modified to include a $5 million exemption and a reduced rate, helping ensure that family businesses can be passed along to the next generation. Finally, the bill includes certain business tax extenders, such as the R&D tax credit and an expensing provision.

While this tax bill is far from perfect — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would prefer a permanent extension of the tax rates — it would nevertheless bolster our economy. The chamber hopes that Congress uses the next two years to have a serious discussion about the need for a simpler, fairer and less burdensome tax system that rewards savings and investment.

A reformed tax code would make the United States more competitive in the global economy, make compliance easier, and save Americans from the billions of hours they spend each year preparing their taxes.

President Barack Obama and those members of Congress who supported this bill are to be applauded for letting economic common sense prevail. Let’s hope that this is the first of many bipartisan agreements that can move our economy — and our country — forward.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.