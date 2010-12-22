Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Foster Family Moves Into New Home in Time for Holidays

Community steps up to help with housing and other needs for the Zieglers and their six children

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 22, 2010 | 12:10 a.m.

Ventura foster parents Tammy and Kevin Ziegler have moved into a new home — just in time for the holidays.

Tammy and Kevin Ziegler's family of six recently grew to eight with the addition of two foster children: the brothers of their adopted daughter, Amaya. The Zieglers have found a rental home large enough to house the family, but they're working to raise money for a deposit.
After Noozhawk published a story one month ago about the family and their housing needs, the community has stepped up to help. As of Tuesday, an anonymous $1,000 donation had come in for the family, as well as several other donations and gift cards.

Although the family of now eight has moved into a 1,600-square-foot, four-bedroom house in Ventura they’re renting for $2,100 a month, they’re still paying $1,900 a month on the house note for their mobile home, which the family is actively trying to sell.

The Zieglers, who recently brought two foster children into their home, along with their three biological children and one adopted child, were told they would need to move to accommodate the new additions to their family. The three-bedroom mobile home they lived in was too small for eight people, according to the coach community’s by-laws, and the family needed to find a new home by Jan. 1.

Ziegler expressed gratitude for the community after receiving the gifts Tuesday. He said the family will use the money to help pay for the house note for their mobile home.

Ziegler is the manager at Starbucks Montecito, and he told Noozhawk earlier this month that it has been humbling to watch people coming forward to give. A handful of regulars at his store gave the family a gift card to buy groceries, and Hope 4 Kids Preschool awarded a scholarship to take care of the family’s youngest child. Another customer asked the family about toys they wouldn’t be able to afford for their children for Christmas, and she invited the family to her home in Montecito for Christmas dinner and presents.

Donations to the family can be made to the Zieglers Support Fund, which has been opened at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 20 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Donations, which are not tax-deductible, may be made at any Santa Barbara Bank & Trust branch or Pacific Capital Bancorp affiliate. Checks also can be mailed to the Zieglers Support Fund c/o Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara, 93102.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

