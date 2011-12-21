Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Travel Tips from Santa Barbara Airport

More passengers than usual are expected now through Jan. 2

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | December 21, 2011 | 4:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier than normal travel period between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Jan. 2.

During December, passenger volumes at SBA tend to be higher than usual with the busiest days likely to be Friday (Dec. 23) through Monday (Dec. 26). However, passengers should be aware of an expanded travel window through Jan. 2.

To ensure a smooth visit to the airport, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive at the airport two hours before their flight departure times. Park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 for easy access and take advantage of the free shuttle that goes directly to the airline terminal.

Travelers departing to San Francisco should anticipate delays because of fog and low visibility. Please check with United Airlines for the latest arrival/departure information or click here for the airport’s live flight schedule information or download the free SBA app.

The Santa Barbara Airport offers the following holiday travel tips:

» Plan ahead: Arrive two hours before your flight departure time to find parking, check-in with the airline and go through security screening.

» Pack smart: Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft. As a reminder, gifts should not be wrapped as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage. The Transportation Security Administration liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over three ounces are prohibited through security screening at the boarding gates. There are restrictions on transporting toner and ink cartridges on passenger airplanes.

» Parking: The SBA offers long- and short-term parking options at the terminal. During the construction period, the airport suggests passengers take advantage of Long Term Parking Lot 2 on Frederick Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue. A free shuttle will take you directly to the airline terminal and is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Short- and long-term parking is also available next to the terminal. All parking lots are automated, accepting payment via cash or credit card. Click here for parking rates and locations.

» Click here for travel tips from the TSA.

The Airport Administration Office, as with many city administrative offices, is closed for employee furlough Jan. 2. However, this does not affect airline operations and passenger services at the airline terminal.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 