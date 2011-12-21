Holiday Travel Tips from Santa Barbara Airport

More passengers than usual are expected now through Jan. 2

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier than normal travel period between Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Jan. 2.

During December, passenger volumes at SBA tend to be higher than usual with the busiest days likely to be Friday (Dec. 23) through Monday (Dec. 26). However, passengers should be aware of an expanded travel window through Jan. 2.

To ensure a smooth visit to the airport, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive at the airport two hours before their flight departure times. Park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 for easy access and take advantage of the free shuttle that goes directly to the airline terminal.

Travelers departing to San Francisco should anticipate delays because of fog and low visibility. Please check with United Airlines for the latest arrival/departure information or click here for the airport’s live flight schedule information or download the free SBA app.

The Santa Barbara Airport offers the following holiday travel tips:

» Plan ahead: Arrive two hours before your flight departure time to find parking, check-in with the airline and go through security screening.

» Pack smart: Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft. As a reminder, gifts should not be wrapped as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage. The Transportation Security Administration liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over three ounces are prohibited through security screening at the boarding gates. There are restrictions on transporting toner and ink cartridges on passenger airplanes.

» Parking: The SBA offers long- and short-term parking options at the terminal. During the construction period, the airport suggests passengers take advantage of Long Term Parking Lot 2 on Frederick Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue. A free shuttle will take you directly to the airline terminal and is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Short- and long-term parking is also available next to the terminal. All parking lots are automated, accepting payment via cash or credit card. Click here for parking rates and locations.

» Click here for travel tips from the TSA.

The Airport Administration Office, as with many city administrative offices, is closed for employee furlough Jan. 2. However, this does not affect airline operations and passenger services at the airline terminal.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.