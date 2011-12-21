California Professional Firefighters Endorses Jason Hodge for Senate District 19

CPF says the firefighter/harbor commissioner has 'all the right tools' to get the state back on track

The California Professional Firefighters announced Wednesday its early endorsement of Ventura County firefighter and Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Jason Hodge for State Senate from the 19th District.

The 19th District encompasses Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties.

The largest firefighter organization in California, the CPF represents 180 local affiliates and 30,000 professional rank-and-file firefighters throughout the state, including more than 1,000 firefighters in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

“Jason Hodge has all the right tools to help get our state back on track,” CPF President Lou Paulson said. “As a firefighter, Jason brings a unique combination of front-line public safety experience, a personal commitment to public service, and a long and proven history of standing up for issues that matter to working families.”

A lifelong Ventura County resident, Hodge works as a firefighter for the Ventura County Fire Department. In 2010, he was elected to serve on the Port of Hueneme Commission.

“With all the challenges before our state right now, it is imperative that we elect local leaders who will stand up for public safety and California families,” Paulson said. “CPF is proud to endorse Jason, and we believe he will be an outstanding state senator.”

— Carroll Wills represents the California Professional Firefighters.