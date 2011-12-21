Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Explore Canary Hotel’s New Online Nest with Scavenger Hunt

Play through Friday for a chance to win prizes

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | December 21, 2011 | 3:07 p.m.

The Canary Hotel is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Web site.

The look and feel of the new site is the perfect portrayal of the fun and fashionable hotel, and even has a few extra special features for users to discover. And because Canary Hotel is all about having fun, it’s launching the “Explore Our Nest — Web Site Scavenger Hunt,” and it wants you to join the fun.

The scavenger hunt began Monday and will continue through this Friday, Dec. 23.

Those interested in participating simply need to log on to the Canary Hotel’s Facebook page each day at noon to find a question pertaining to the revamped Web site. The first to comment with the correct answer each day will win Canary swag and be entered into a raffle to win the grand prize — two VIP tickets to Le Canary Noir, Canary’s highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve soirée. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. Friday via Facebook.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity. Familiarize yourself with Canary’s new online residence and win VIP all-access passes to the New Year’s Eve party of the season, Le Canary Noir! Time to do a little research? Peruse away. Just click here.

The Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 

