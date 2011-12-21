CHP Hauls In Carloads of Toys for Needy Children

A second drive-by drop-off event is planned for Thursday at Kmart in Goleta

The holiday spirit flowed throughout Goleta on Tuesday evening for the California Highway Patrol’s CHiPs for Kids program that helps collect toys for families in need.

On Tuesday, members from the CHP spent several hours in front of Kmart on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, collecting toys at a special drive-by drop-off event. In only 4½ hours, enough toys were collected to fill three CHP patrol cars.

The toys will be distributed to children and families in need throughout the community.

“It’s incredible to see the holiday spirit working here today,” CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland said. “Everyone showed up to pitch in for their community, which will help ensure all children have a Christmas to remember.”

Children and their families also enjoyed meeting CHiPPER, the CHP mascot, who handed out coloring books and candy canes.

The event was so successful that the CHP is planning to host another drive-by drop-off event from 4 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 22 in front of the Kmart in Goleta.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.