Capps Urges Entravision Not to Cancel ‘Noticias Univision Costa Central’

Congresswoman releases her letter sent to the CEO about the local Spanish language TV news program

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released a letter Wednesday she sent to Walter Ulloa, chairman and CEO of Entravision Communications Corporation, to express her concern about the potential cancellation of Noticias Univision Costa Central, the only Spanish-language news program on the Central Coast.

“Regrettably, my work in Washington prevented me from attending Monday’s press conference with local Latino leaders about the potential cancellation of Noticias Univision Costa Central,” Capps said. “But I have heard the concerns of the Latino community loud and clear, and agree that the loss of this program could cost many Latino households their primary source of information about critical local government and community services. I hope Entravision can find a way to keep this important program on the air.”

The following is the text of the letter Capps sent to Ulloa:

Dear Mr. Ulloa,

I am writing to convey my deep concern that Noticias Univision Costa Central, the only Spanish-language news program on the Central Coast, is scheduled to be cancelled on Dec. 30 by Univision KPMR.

I understand the economic downturn and recession has placed an incredible strain on the budgets of so many media organizations, including your own. But I am very troubled by the potential negative effect on the communities served by Noticias Costa Central should the program be canceled.

As you know, Noticias Costa Central reaches over 230,000 Latino households on the Central Coast, and for many families the program serves as a primary source of information about critical local government and community services. Many of the unique needs of the Central Coast’s Latino communities could go unmet without a quality information source tailored to them.

I hope that this situation can be averted and that Univision can find a way to ensure Noticias Costa Central continues to fulfill its vital role in our community. Thank you for your consideration on this matter of utmost concern.

Sincerely,

Lois Capps

Member of Congress

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.