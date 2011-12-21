Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Corey Lyons Found Guilty of Double Murder, Could Face Life in Prison Without Parole

Jurors deliberate for five hours before convicting Lyons in the 2009 deaths of his brother and his brother's life partner; sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | December 21, 2011 | 4:07 p.m.

After deliberating for five hours, jurors reached a verdict Wednesday in the Corey Lyons double-homicide trial, finding him guilty of two first-degree murder charges and residential burglary.

Lyons, 52, of Goleta, was convicted of fatally shooting his brother, Daniel Lyons, 55, and Daniel’s partner, Barbara Scharton, 48, in their Santa Barbara home in the early morning hours of May 4, 2009.

Lyons was also found guilty of special allegations: intentionally committing a murder for financial gain, lying in wait, discharging a firearm and committing multiple murders.

The 12 jurors went into deliberations at midday Tuesday after three months of testimony and closing arguments from Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen and defense attorney Bob Sanger. The jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict Wednesday morning and confirmed individually for Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill that guilty was their “true and correct verdict.”

Hill thanked the jurors, who were bused in from the North County each day, for their service.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. Lyons could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sanger is expected to file a motion for a new trial in the meantime, but wouldn’t comment after the verdict was read.

This is the third trial for Lyons; the first ended with a mistrial and the second ended with a hung jury. For the third, which was three months long, the District Attorney’s Office brought in Zonen to take over from Chief Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss.

“There was no question in our minds ... a double homicide needs to be punished appropriately,” Zonen said of the decision to pursue a third trial.

After the verdict, Zonen spoke with the media and said he learned from the first two trials and focused less on the lawsuit between the two brothers, which was said to be the motive for the killings. A $250,000 settlement in favor of Daniel Lyons was set to be signed the day he and Scharton were killed in their Aurora Avenue home on the Mesa.

Zonen and prosecuting attorney Vicki Johnson were brought out of retirement for this case and praised the Santa Barbara police investigation.

It was a case based on circumstantial evidence, and the gunshot residue and a 3:30 a.m. phone call to Lyons’ sister saying “it’s over” was most compelling, Zonen said.

“There was too much of it and in too many places,” he said of the gunshot residue on Lyons’ hands, truck, gloves and fanny pack.

Lyons’ family is split, with some supportive of Daniel and some supportive of Corey, but some family members and friends of the victims said they are pleased with the verdict, Zonen said.

After Daniel Lyons was killed, sister Colleen Zitelli represented his estate and the contentious lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 