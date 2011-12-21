Corey Lyons Found Guilty of Double Murder, Could Face Life in Prison Without Parole

Jurors deliberate for five hours before convicting Lyons in the 2009 deaths of his brother and his brother's life partner; sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7

After deliberating for five hours, jurors reached a verdict Wednesday in the Corey Lyons double-homicide trial, finding him guilty of two first-degree murder charges and residential burglary.

Lyons, 52, of Goleta, was convicted of fatally shooting his brother, Daniel Lyons, 55, and Daniel’s partner, Barbara Scharton, 48, in their Santa Barbara home in the early morning hours of May 4, 2009.

Lyons was also found guilty of special allegations: intentionally committing a murder for financial gain, lying in wait, discharging a firearm and committing multiple murders.

The 12 jurors went into deliberations at midday Tuesday after three months of testimony and closing arguments from Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen and defense attorney Bob Sanger. The jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict Wednesday morning and confirmed individually for Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill that guilty was their “true and correct verdict.”

Hill thanked the jurors, who were bused in from the North County each day, for their service.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. Lyons could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sanger is expected to file a motion for a new trial in the meantime, but wouldn’t comment after the verdict was read.

This is the third trial for Lyons; the first ended with a mistrial and the second ended with a hung jury. For the third, which was three months long, the District Attorney’s Office brought in Zonen to take over from Chief Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss.

“There was no question in our minds ... a double homicide needs to be punished appropriately,” Zonen said of the decision to pursue a third trial.

After the verdict, Zonen spoke with the media and said he learned from the first two trials and focused less on the lawsuit between the two brothers, which was said to be the motive for the killings. A $250,000 settlement in favor of Daniel Lyons was set to be signed the day he and Scharton were killed in their Aurora Avenue home on the Mesa.

Zonen and prosecuting attorney Vicki Johnson were brought out of retirement for this case and praised the Santa Barbara police investigation.

It was a case based on circumstantial evidence, and the gunshot residue and a 3:30 a.m. phone call to Lyons’ sister saying “it’s over” was most compelling, Zonen said.

“There was too much of it and in too many places,” he said of the gunshot residue on Lyons’ hands, truck, gloves and fanny pack.

Lyons’ family is split, with some supportive of Daniel and some supportive of Corey, but some family members and friends of the victims said they are pleased with the verdict, Zonen said.

After Daniel Lyons was killed, sister Colleen Zitelli represented his estate and the contentious lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

