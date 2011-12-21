Leo Hamill Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Wealth Management Director

He brings more than 15 years of experience with trust administration, investment management, private banking and brokerage

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Leo Hamill, CFA, has joined the bank as the wealth management director.

In his new role, he will oversee the Trust Services and Investment Management groups as well as the bank’s wholly owned Registered Investment Advisors, Morton Capital Management and R.E. Wacker Associates.

Hamill has more than 15 years of experience with trust administration, investment management, private banking and brokerage. Before joining SBB&T, he was a regional director for Wells Fargo Bank in Sacramento with responsibility for the Northern and Central California markets.

“Leo has outstanding skills and a proven track record in building and managing cross-functional teams in the Trust and Wealth Management businesses,” said George Leis, president and chief operating officer. “We are fortunate to have a person of Leo’s caliber at SBB&T, and I am confident that his experience and expertise will be a great benefit to both the bank and our community.”

Hamill and his family will be relocating to Santa Barbara, a city they know well. Both Hamill and his wife are graduates of UCSB and worked in the city for several years before moving to Northern California. They look forward to returning and becoming involved in the Santa Barbara community and with local nonprofit organizations.

Hamill is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a board member of the Sacramento chapter of the CFA Society. In addition, he holds the NASD Series 7, 65, 9 and 10 licenses. He received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.