Motorcyclist, Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Crash

Santa Barbara woman was crossing South Patterson Avenue in Goleta when she was struck by a Ventura man on a motorcycle

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team (SMART) is investigating the cause of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian Tuesday evening that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries.

About 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 27-year old Santa Barbara woman was attempting to cross the street in front of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, in the 300 block of South Patterson Avenue in Goleta, when she was struck by a motorcycle being driven by a 43-year-old man from Ventura.

The impact of the collision caused critical injuries to the pedestrian and the motorcycle driver. Both victims were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they continue to be treated for their injuries.

Numerous public safety agencies responded, including Goleta Police, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.