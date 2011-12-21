Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk’s Fun and Fit Twins the Life of the Party for Humanist Society of Santa Barbara

Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams provide lively entertainment for Winter Solstice Party

By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 21, 2011 | 1:21 p.m.

Noozhawk’s Fun and Fit team, Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, provided entertainment last Sunday for the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara’s Winter Solstice Party.

Part of their act included translating common religious expressions such as “holy cow!” submitted by the audience into amusing secularized versions.

Before the entertainment, guests socialized over a delicious multicourse dinner.

The Humanist Society event filled the main auditorium of the Valle Verde Retirement Community.

The Humanist Society of Santa Barbara is proud to “Promote Humanist Values and Critical Thinking on the South Coast,” and below is a statement of humanism.

What Is Humanism?

» Humanism is a rational philosophy informed by science, inspired by art and motivated by compassion.

» Affirming the dignity of each human being, it supports individual liberty and opportunity consonant with social and planetary responsibility.

» It advocates the extension of democracy and the expansion of the open society, standing for human rights and social justice.

» Free of supernaturalism, it recognizes human beings as a part of nature and holds that values — be they religious, ethical, social or political — have their source in human nature, experience and culture.

» Humanism thus derives the goals of life from human needs and interests rather than from theological or ideological abstractions, and asserts that humanity must take responsibility for its own destiny.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

