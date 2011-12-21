Paul Guido Joins Board of Directors for Music Academy of the West

Paul Guido, a respected clinical psychologist in private practice locally, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

His three-year term will begin Jan. 1.

A native of Los Angeles, Guido studied English literature at USC before earning master’s and doctoral degrees at the California School of Professional Psychology.

Over the subsequent 30 years, he built a thriving adult therapy practice, at one time serving clientele in both Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara area.

A Montecito resident, Guido practices exclusively in the immediate community. He also mentors psychology interns at UCSB and New Beginnings Counseling Center in Santa Barbara.

Guido is a Santa Barbara Museum of Art docent, and served on the museum’s docent board for four years. Also a former Pacific Pride Foundation board director, he has volunteered as an on-call counselor for Music Academy Fellows the last three summers.

“The Music Academy of the West is an outstanding organization. I am very pleased,” said Guido, who is also an academy donor. “I look forward to serving on the academy board in the coming year.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.