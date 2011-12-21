Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony’s Youth Programs Teach More Than Music

From the Music Van to Musical Mentors, its education suite helps build character — and dreams

By Lisa Holzman for the Santa Barbara Symphony | December 21, 2011 | 1:57 p.m.

Celebrating nearly 60 years of great music, the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association was founded on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra.

The symphony is celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement. With audiences almost twice the size of any orchestra in the Santa Barbara area, the Santa Barbara Symphony is, according to Mayor Helene Schneider, “a jewel in Santa Barbara’s crown.”

In addition to a full concert season with internationally acclaimed artists and conductors, the symphony is dedicated to providing opportunities for local youth to experience and participate in music while building self-esteem and community.

Santa Barbara Symphony — Music Education Suite

These programs take students from their first experience with an instrument at the Music Van to learning a string instrument in the String Workshop. Then students have the opportunity to experience a live, orchestral concert at Concerts for Young People, gain beginning ensemble skills with the Junior Strings, and finally perform with the Youth Symphony.

» The Music Van: A beloved mobile music classroom filled with orchestral instruments allows 8- and 9-year-olds to learn about the instruments and then get to play each and every one of them. It’s loud, it’s fun and it gives these youngsters a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

» Strings Workshop: A weekly after-school string program in Goleta public schools that offers small group instruction to students in grades four through six.

» Concerts for Young People: A free performance, designed for grades four, five and six, that comes with interactive curriculum introducing students in Santa Barbara County to a live orchestral experience. For some of these kids, it’s the first time they are ever in a symphonic hall and hearing a symphony.

» Junior Strings: Teaches young musicians the skills needed to perform with other instruments.

» Youth Symphony: A 65- to 70-member performing youth orchestra open to students ages 12 to 20 throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

In addition to the Music Education Suite, the Santa Barbara Symphony is pleased to continue offering Musical Mentors. This program provides local schools a unique opportunity to interact with distinguished professional guest artists and musicians from the symphony’s concert season. The “assembly” is full of kids from all types of backgrounds and ages. They have the opportunity to talk with these visiting musicians and the kids ask the most insightful questions.

How to Get Involved

The Santa Barbara Symphony is in need of your support to keep our Youth Music Education programs going strong so we can help our 8,000 students experience and enjoy music now and for years to come. Click here or call the symphony office at 805.898.9386.

We are also always looking for volunteers who love music and are excited about sharing the symphony’s programs with the community.

— Lisa Holzman for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 