Traffic to Shift Onto Newly Constructed Milpas Street Bridge

Lane closures are planned overnight Thursday for northbound Highway 101 between Salinas and Milpas streets

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 from the Sycamore Creek Bridge to north of Milpas Street will be shifted onto the newly constructed Milpas Street Bridge at 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on northbound Highway 101 between Salinas and Milpas streets.

Motorists using the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street will encounter a shorter merge lane until next spring to allow for construction of a median barrier.

The $53 million Milpas to Hot Springs project is expected to be completed next spring.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.