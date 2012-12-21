Live Healthier, Strengthen Your Community with a YMCA Membership

The new year is a time for new beginnings! For the Y, a leading nonprofit that strengthens community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, one of the most important resolutions is to resolve to make positive changes that strengthen individuals as well as entire communities.

“At the Y, you’re not only part of an organization, but part of a community and a cause that benefits you and your neighbors,” said, Sal Cisneros president and CEO of the seven-branch Channel Islands YMCA. “Here, a membership means more — it’s an opportunity to feel good while being part of a cause that helps make positive changes in people’s lives.”

The staff of the Channel Islands YMCAs are seeking to foster sustained relationships with individuals and families who want to experience greater total health and well-being. The power of a supportive community can be instrumental in achieving these goals.

To help more people benefit from the Y, monthly membership fees won’t begin until February for anyone who joins in January, plus Union Bank will donate $10 to the Y’s Campaign for Youth and Families for each new member. Campaign for Youth and Families provides funding for life-changing programs helping children, adults and families learn, grow and thrive regardless of ability to pay.

No contracts are required at the Y, and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes reaching these goals possible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle.

The Channel Islands YMCA facilities are located in Camarillo, Lompoc, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Ventura, and each branch will hold a special Open House celebration Jan. 5. The free event will offer something for everyone including a variety of classes, fun and educational events.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.