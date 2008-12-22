Devereux Presents Culture of Caring Award to Longtime Staff Member

Robert Moran receives the 2008 Culture of Caring Award, given for outstanding personal and professional service.

Devereux recently honored supported-living staff member Robert Moran by presenting him with the 2008 Culture of Caring Award.

The annual award recognizes the outstanding personal and professional service of a direct care staff member from each Devereux center across the country, who typifies the spirit of caring that has long been the hallmark of Devereux’s mission and the legacy of its founder, Helena Devereux.

“Bob is considered by his supervisor to be an ‘all-star’ staff member, who can always be depended upon to have the best interest of the clients at heart when making critical decisions regarding their care,” Devereux executive administrator Amy Evans said. “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated member of the Devereux team.”

Moran has been a member of the Devereux California team since 1986. For 22 years, he has dedicated his career to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities served by Devereux.

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care services in the country, which provides comprehensive services to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities and/or psychological, emotional, behavioral or neurological disorders.

Janis Johnson is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.