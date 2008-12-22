Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:55 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Man Arrested on Child Endangerment, Drug Charges

By Drew Sugars | December 22, 2008 | 3:22 p.m.

A 41-year-old man is in jail facing drug possession and child endangerment charges after detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on his home in Guadalupe.

Article Image
Jesse DeLeon
Narcotics detectives served the warrant Thursday at the residence on the 4400 block of Fourth Street in Guadalupe. Detectives seized about one ounce of methamphetamine as well as other contraband related to the sales of illegal drugs. The street value of the methamphetamine is about $2,900.

Detectives also discovered an indoor marijuana grow consisting of about 130 plants that appeared to be covered under the medicinal marijuana guidelines. However, the odor of the marijuana was so strong throughout the house and the fact that a pair of 2-year-old children had such easy access to some of the plants, detectives deemed the environment dangerous for the children.

Child Welfare Services responded and took custody of the children. Jesse DeLeon was booked into the Santa Maria Jail and is being held without bail for possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

