Santa Barbara-Based Cogi Named One of Top 10 Startups to Watch

Cogi, headquartered in Santa Barbara, has been selected by Twiistup, the premier Los Angeles technology and media event, as one of 10 technology start-ups to watch.

Selected from more than 100 nominees, Cogi is an audio recording and transcription service that lets busy consumers and professionals forget about note-taking and become more active in their conversations. The service provides accurate, timely and secure audio recordings and text transcripts of conversations, conducted on the phone or in person.

Cogi uses a combination of state-of-the-art signal processing, speech-to-text technology and human assistance to capture conversations and take notes. During discussions users can highlight the important moments with the push of a button. These highlights are transcribed into text for quick review via Cogi’s email-like Web interface. Users can also listen to the full audio of conversations, share recordings and transcripts, search for key terms and more.

After a 30-day free trial, the service works on any U.S. phone on any network with a base cost of $29.95 a month.

Liz Cahill is a publicist.