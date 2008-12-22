TV Show Donates Toys to Red Cross for Families Affected By Tea Fire

The toys from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will be distributed starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has provided hundreds of toys to the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter to be distributed to families affected by the Tea Fire.

Toys will be distributed at the chapter from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Affected families include those who lived in or whose incomes were dependent on the homes that were destroyed (domestic help, gardeners, renters, etc.) during the mid-October fire. Parents will be able to peruse the toys and make selections for their children.

“Wow,” said Janet Stanley, CEO of the Red Cross chapter. “Our chapter looks like a toy store. We are so grateful to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for remembering these families (and their kids), who are likely to be experiencing a very anxious holiday because their homes were destroyed during the devastating fire.”

Marjorie Wass is a publicist.