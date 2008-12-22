TV Show Donates Toys to Red Cross for Families Affected By Tea Fire

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has provided hundreds of toys to the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter to be distributed to families affected by the Tea Fire.
Affected families include those who lived in or whose incomes were dependent on the homes that were destroyed (domestic help, gardeners, renters, etc.) during the mid-October fire. Parents will be able to peruse the toys and make selections for their children.
“Wow,” said Janet Stanley, CEO of the Red Cross chapter. “Our chapter looks like a toy store. We are so grateful to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for remembering these families (and their kids), who are likely to be experiencing a very anxious holiday because their homes were destroyed during the devastating fire.”
Marjorie Wass is a publicist.