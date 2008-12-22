Volunteers Needed for Annual Pruning of Rose Garden

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara Rose Garden Society need volunteers to help prune the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 10. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Jan. 17.

The garden contains an accredited, All- American Rose selection of more than 1,500 plants adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and is nourished throughout the year by Rose Society members and parks department staff.

The annual pruning is necessary to ensure abundant blooms for the spring and summer months and requires a large hands-on effort using volunteers from the community.

No experience is necessary; rosarians will demonstrate proper pruning techniques. Volunteers participating in pruning roses should wear work clothes including long pants and long sleeves, eye protection such as safety glasses, leather gloves, and bring hand pruners, a leaf rake and a looper.

Refreshments will be provided by the Santa Barbara Rose Garden Society.

For more information, call the parks department at 805.564.5433.