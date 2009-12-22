Library Needs Service Volunteers for MLK Day

Participants will help organize shelves and materials at the Central Branch

Adults, teenagers and parents teaming with children older than age 10 are invited to volunteer at the Central Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The library works best when books, DVDs and other materials are in the right places. Volunteers are invited to use their eagle eyes to help review the shelves and find things that are out of order.

The library will be closed to the public for the holiday. Volunteers will work with library staff, and refreshments will be served.

As a bonus this year, the library has partnered with Disney Parks and HandsOn Network to give all verified participants a free one-day admission ticket to a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort theme park.

Those interested in participating should contact volunteer coordinator Heather Nisen at 805.564.5634 or [email protected].

Participants must register for the event and attend an hourlong training on Jan. 9 or Jan. 14.

— Heather Nisen is a volunteer coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.