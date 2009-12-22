Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

Library Needs Service Volunteers for MLK Day

Participants will help organize shelves and materials at the Central Branch

By Heather Nisen | December 22, 2009 | 3:24 p.m.

Adults, teenagers and parents teaming with children older than age 10 are invited to volunteer at the Central Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The library works best when books, DVDs and other materials are in the right places. Volunteers are invited to use their eagle eyes to help review the shelves and find things that are out of order.

The library will be closed to the public for the holiday. Volunteers will work with library staff, and refreshments will be served.

As a bonus this year, the library has partnered with Disney Parks and HandsOn Network to give all verified participants a free one-day admission ticket to a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort theme park.

Those interested in participating should contact volunteer coordinator Heather Nisen at 805.564.5634 or [email protected].

Participants must register for the event and attend an hourlong training on Jan. 9 or Jan. 14.

— Heather Nisen is a volunteer coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 