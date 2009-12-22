Local Businesswoman Hoping to Help Shape Retirement Legislation

One of the benefits of individual retirement account contributions for U.S. workers is that the money — up to $5,000 for people younger than age 50 and $6,000 for those age 50 or older — is tax deductible and grows, taxed deferred. That’s the good news. What many people find out when they are forced to leave work to have a baby or to care for an ailing relative is that they lose the opportunity to contribute to individual retirement accounts.

Vanessa Patterson, a Santa Barbara resident and chief financial officer and board chairwoman of Monarch Wealth Strategies, is hoping to change that.

Patterson would like to give those people — often times women — who return to the workplace after such family-related leave an opportunity to make catch-up contributions to individual retirement accounts.

“What we find is that when people have to leave the work force based on a family matter, they are penalized many times over,” Patterson said. “Not only do they lose the salary and benefits that they had as an employee, they also lose the opportunity to contribute to their tax-deductible retirement accounts, not to mention the tax-deferred growth of those contributions. This creates a tremendous hardship for individuals and families who may never be able to truly make up the time and opportunities lost while out of the traditional work force.”

What Patterson proposes is the chance for those individuals returning to the workplace to structure “catch-up” contributions. Her recommendation would allow immediate catch-up contributions, regardless of age, to their individual retirement accounts.

Patterson’s ideas have caught the attention of Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who will take up the issue during a legislative session in early 2010.

Many studies have shown that women lag behind men in saving for retirement. This savings gap is largely because of caregiving demands and/or child rearing activities, which results in many women spending less time in the labor force. The fact that women tend to live three years longer than men and live alone for more years, intensifies the effects of the savings gap, which makes it even more crucial for them to have adequate retirement savings. That said, the activities of caregiving and child-rearing are not exclusive to women.

To illustrate, according to Employee Benefits Research Institute researcher Jack VanDerhei, as presented in BusinessWeek.com, a 25-year-old woman in a 401(k) starting to save now would save an estimated $255,000 by age 65; while a man of the same age would accumulate savings of $325,000. The discrepancy could be reduced if individuals who have left the work force for child-rearing activities or caregiving demands were given the opportunity to begin catch-up contributions immediately upon re-entering the work force.

Quite simply, an individual who leaves the work force to care for immediate family members because of health-related illnesses, including caring for aging parents and disabled family members, in addition to child-rearing activities, should be provided an opportunity to set aside retirement funds upon returning to work on a tax-deductible and tax-deferred basis immediately to fully take advantage of the sometimes many years of compounding interest.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.