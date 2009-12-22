Parish Nurses Bring Healing Touch to Those in Need

In a year, the program reaches more than 14,400 people in the Santa Barbara community

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the positive impact and prominent role of the Parish Nursing Community Outreach Program in a time when there are more people in need than ever.

From July 2008 to June 2009, the Parish Nurses reached 14,489 people in need in the Santa Barbara community. Parish Nurses deliver services where people live and gather to reach seniors, low-income families and homeless individuals, providing health treatment and prevention education, and emotional and spiritual support for people with health-care challenges.

As the sole funder of the Parish Nursing Community Outreach Program, operated by Cottage Health System, the St. Francis Foundation makes it possible for Parish Nurses to meet the health-care needs for thousands of individuals and families in Santa Barbara’s culturally diverse community each year. Parish Nurses provide home and hospital visits, preventive health screenings, assessments and treatment, health education classes and resources, recruiting and training of congregational volunteers, and end-of-life care support.

This past year, Parish Nurses made nearly 7,000 visits to churches and faith groups and provided educational outreach to 3,596 adults, seniors, youths and families through community screenings and education programs, such as the Project Healthy Neighbors homeless health fair, Franklin School Health Fair diabetes screening, cancer fairs and screenings, and flu clinics.

This year, the St. Francis Foundation expanded its reach by launching three new Parish Nursing Projects. Parish Nurses now teach classes and provide visits to medically fragile, low-income seniors at Garden Court, provide outreach to low-income families who attend St. Joseph’s Church, and offer mental health support through home visits, medication supervision, emotional support and education to mental health clients at PathPoint, a local nonprofit for people with disabilities or disadvantages, to help maintain their stability.

Parish Nurses partner with community agencies, such as Casa Esperanza Homeless Center, Catholic Charities, Transition House, Faulding Hotel, St. Vincent’s housing, Campers’ Park and other low-income housing units. They act as client-advocates who educate, assess and refer individuals to appropriate agencies to meet their health-care needs.

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara promotes and supports health and healing in the Santa Barbara South Coast community, with particular attention to those most in need. It also supports nursing scholarships through SBCC and provides grants for local services. For more information, click here or call 805.563.4702.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.