Randy Quaid, Wife Appear in Court, Plead Not Guilty

After several no-shows, the couple face charges over an unpaid bill to a Santa Barbara hotel

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday morning for a scheduled arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges that they skipped out on a hotel bill.

The Quaids, represented by local criminal attorney Robert Sanger, are accused of using an invalid credit card to pay for a $10,000 stay at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch in September.

Evi Quaid carried a credit card into court, saying it was “valid.” She also held a receipt and a fake sheriff’s badge.

The couple have claimed that they settled up with the hotel.

The Quaids were arrested over the weekend in Marfa, Texas, after several no-shows in court, and on Tuesday were released on $20,000 bail each.

They had forfeited that bail last week after failing to appear in court, when Judge Clifford Anderson set new arrest warrants at $40,000 each. Tuesday’s judge was Harry Loberg.

The couple have another court appearance scheduled for March 1.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .