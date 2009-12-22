Review: Ah, Humbug! Lit Moon Lights Up Center Stage Theater

Lit Moon Theatre Company, founded in 1991, is a rare find in this town and, indeed, in the world at large. A fully collaborative artistic collective with an offbeat aesthetic sense and a warm heart at the center, it produces works of theater that seem to reside in the spaces between what we are accustomed to seeing as entertainment and what goes on in the dark recesses of our minds. Somehow, they manage to cobble together bits and pieces of these and everything in between.

John Blondell directed and produced Humbug!, as well as adapting Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, for the production at Center Stage Theater on Friday.

With just four main actors (a fifth making a very brief appearance), Blondell managed to populate the stage with all of the characters one is accustomed to seeing in the play, right down to the boys in the street who Ebenezer Scrooge calls to once he awakens from his transformative night with the spirits, asking them if the goose in the butcher’s window is still there.

Of course, we all know the story, and that helps as a shortcut to understanding what’s going on. But rather than perceiving it as a cheat, we feel delight in witnessing how this bare-bones cast creates the classic scenes we all know and love.

Scrooge was played by Sarah Halford, a most unusual casting choice and a new addition to the company. The character of Scrooge was not altered to be a woman or a younger person — as Halford decidedly is — but remained the hardened, old, miserly man we know him to be. If I have any criticism of this production, it is that this Scrooge’s hardness didn’t have the deeply rooted quality we expect in the character. Rather, it seemed more brittle, so that it perhaps cracked a bit too easily when suggestions of redemption were made. But this was a small point and didn’t mar the enjoyment of the experience.

Victoria Finlayson, a veteran Lit Moon player, was at the top of her game, leaping nimbly from one character to another. She portrayed the harried but happy Mrs. Cratchit, while also manipulating and voicing the brown-paper puppets representing the Cratchit children. She kicked up her heels and wore a fiendishly festive expression as Mr. Fezziwig at his annual holiday party. She was also Fred, Scrooge’s nephew, the ghost of Jacob Marley, the young Scrooge and more with equal vigor and individuality. Let us hope that Finlayson is far from retirement.

Stan Hoffman, also a longtime Lit Moon member, was equally versatile. He added his own spin to the well-known characters of Bob Cratchit, the Spirit of Christmas Past and Mrs. Fezziwig, among others, and helped voice the Cratchit children as well. Hoffman has a well-developed sense of subtlety and a sardonic manner, and a cock of the brow or monosyllabic grunt from him had the ability to inspire gales of laughter.

After five years with the company, Kate Louise Paulsen has found a solid place there. While a strong stage presence, she has a light touch with humor and a deft manner of bringing the audience in on the joke while staying in character. She provided her strong, clear voice to the Narrator role — as did each actor in turn — as well as portraying the Spirit of Christmas Present, a solicitor, Belle, young Scrooge’s fiancée and others. Perhaps she will try her hand at the role of Scrooge next year.

Onstage throughout the show was the inimitable Jim Connolly, providing original music and sound effects with flair. Jaco Connolly created the soulful and quirky puppets that represented the Cratchit children and the spirits of Ignorance and Want. Also to be commended was the inspired staging, which made use of a large table to represent dinner tables, desks and Scrooge’s bed. Aside from a few chairs, it was the only set piece.

May the Spirit of Theater Future show us many more productions by this irreverent and brilliant company. Happy holidays to all!

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.