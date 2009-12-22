SCEEP a Community Leader in Energy Efficiency

In a time when world leaders are meeting to discuss a global climate change pact and the United States is seeing a rise in “green-collar” jobs and new green technologies, the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP), a partnership of Southern California Edison, the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County, is providing local leadership — and results — on global issues.

Through multiple county and city projects in 2009, SCEEP has helped Southern Santa Barbara County save enough energy to power about 108 homes for a year and prevented the emission of about 650,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, a chemical compound linked to climate change.

“With our economy still in a slump and local governments cutting back, SCEEP’s efforts are helping the entire community save money by promoting energy efficiency,” said Jim Dewey, facilities and energy manager for the city of Santa Barbara. “We are looking forward to saving even more in 2010.”

To save energy and money in 2009, the municipal partners of SCEEP have installed a number of new energy-efficient systems in their own buildings and facilities, saving 648,275 kilowatt hours of energy.

» The city of Carpinteria completed a lighting retrofit at the Carpinteria Community Pool, saving 7,025 kilowatt hours of energy and $800 per year.

» The city of Santa Barbara has replaced high-pressure sodium lamps in a variety of its parking garages with T8 fluorescent lamp fixtures and Light Emitting Diode (LED) exit signs, saving 490,586 kilowatt hours and about $55,500 per year.

» The city of Santa Barbara has installed Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) economizers and energy management systems at its Garden Street building, saving 9,076 kilowatt hours and about $1,225 per year.

» The city of Santa Barbara has installed CFLs and sensors in the City Hall administration lobby, saving 10,732 kilowatt hours and $1,400. Sensors turn lights off in a room once people have left.

» Santa Barbara County has installed HVAC variable speed drives at the courthouse, saving 130,855 kilowatt hours of energy and about $15,930 per year. HVAC variable speed drives can change the speed of ventilation according to need and energy management.

SCEEP also has actively promoted energy efficiency by participating in a variety of festivals throughout 2009, handing out free CFLs and information to people in the community. In total, SCEEP gave out more than 900 CFLs at events such as Earth Day, Solar SUNday, the Home & Garden Expo and other regional festivals. Additionally, through its fourth annual Holiday Light Exchange, SCEEP encouraged every member of the community to exchange old, traditional holiday lights for one strand of new, energy-efficient LED lights. In total, SCEEP gave out 1,200 strands of LED holiday lights in 2009.

“One of SCEEP’s goals is to introduce new, energy-efficient technologies to the community and to encourage the community to invest in these technologies themselves,” said Kirsten Deshler, public information officer for the city of Goleta. “As we head into 2010, we will continue to bring the latest technologies in energy efficiency to the community.”

In 2009, SCEEP provided or sponsored a number of free trainings in the community, including a Homeowner’s Solar Information Session where community members received nontechnical, easy-to-understand information on the benefits of using solar energy in the home and a business training designed to help building owners, maintenance professionals, business owners and facility managers learn how to perform on-site assessments of potential opportunities for energy efficiency and cost savings.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.