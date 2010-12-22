33 Jewels at El Paseo Receives Award of Excellence in Holiday Decor Contest

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization says the store took its displays to 'new heights'

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization has awarded its 2010 Holiday Décor Contest Award of Excellence Trophy to 33 Jewels at El Paseo, at 814 State St. in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Each year the Downtown Organization recognizes local businesses for their holiday decorating efforts.

33 Jewels at El Paseo, celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, has been participating in the contest every year. This year, owner Diane Garmendia, along with Holly Murphy, kicked it up a notch — or two! The locally owned and operated fine jewelry store “took its window display to new heights this year,” said Downtown Organization marketing and events coordinator Ashleigh Davis.

An actual working miniature Ferris wheel occupied by small Santa fairies is the highlight of the window display. A selection of watches handmade, fine, bridal, estate and custom, and vintage costume jewelry surround more limited-edition flying Santa fairies, a collectable series designed by Mark Roberts.

Lighted garland and ornaments wind around the bottom of the front window and hang from the top of all the outside facing windows — as well as the banisters leading to the second floor. Small white lights outline the upstairs windows, and garland and a wreath adorn the balcony facing State Street.

“We wanted to make both kids and adults smile,” Garmendia said. “I love watching parents stop with their wide-eyed toddlers as they watch the Ferris wheel spin around. It brings out the spirit of the season. We are honored by the recognition and love the wonderful displays that other local businesses have put up as well. They are all so festive!”

The shop features not only fine jewelry, but home décor, fine art, and corporate and gentlemen’s gifts. Bridal jewelry and wedding party gifts are a specialty.

— Matt Wallace is the gallery manger at 33 Jewels at El Paseo.