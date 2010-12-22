Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

33 Jewels at El Paseo Receives Award of Excellence in Holiday Decor Contest

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization says the store took its displays to 'new heights'

By Matt Wallace | December 22, 2010 | 3:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization has awarded its 2010 Holiday Décor Contest Award of Excellence Trophy to 33 Jewels at El Paseo, at 814 State St. in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Each year the Downtown Organization recognizes local businesses for their holiday decorating efforts.

33 Jewels at El Paseo, celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, has been participating in the contest every year. This year, owner Diane Garmendia, along with Holly Murphy, kicked it up a notch — or two! The locally owned and operated fine jewelry store “took its window display to new heights this year,” said Downtown Organization marketing and events coordinator Ashleigh Davis.

An actual working miniature Ferris wheel occupied by small Santa fairies is the highlight of the window display. A selection of watches handmade, fine, bridal, estate and custom, and vintage costume jewelry surround more limited-edition flying Santa fairies, a collectable series designed by Mark Roberts.

Lighted garland and ornaments wind around the bottom of the front window and hang from the top of all the outside facing windows — as well as the banisters leading to the second floor. Small white lights outline the upstairs windows, and garland and a wreath adorn the balcony facing State Street.

“We wanted to make both kids and adults smile,” Garmendia said. “I love watching parents stop with their wide-eyed toddlers as they watch the Ferris wheel spin around. It brings out the spirit of the season. We are honored by the recognition and love the wonderful displays that other local businesses have put up as well. They are all so festive!”

The shop features not only fine jewelry, but home décor, fine art, and corporate and gentlemen’s gifts. Bridal jewelry and wedding party gifts are a specialty.

— Matt Wallace is the gallery manger at 33 Jewels at El Paseo.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 