County Fire Responds to Greka Oil, Water Spill

A portion of the five-barrel spill on the Bell Lease flows into a seasonal creek

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a reported crude oil and produced water spill at the Greka Bell Lease, at 6300 Palmer Road in Santa Maria.

An engine, battalion chief and investigator responded to the scene. County Fire was assisted by the California Highway Patrol.

Greka operational personnel noticed the spill across Palmer Road and made necessary notifications. The California Department of Fish & Game and the county Office of Emergency Services also were notified.

The five-barrel spill went across Palmer Road and into a seasonal creek. The spill consisted of crude oil and produced water mixed with surface rain water. It is estimated that one barrel flowed into the creek.

Greka had two vacuum trucks and a backhoe on scene. Greka crews, along with County Fire, worked to construct a dike in an attempt to prevent further damage. The source of the spill appears to be isolated to a pipe on the Bell Lease.

CHP had Palmer Road closed to through traffic in the area.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.