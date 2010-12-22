Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:35 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

DUI Arrests Down in First Five Days of 17-Day Crackdown

Avoid the 12 patrols will continue through Jan. 2

By Jan Ford | December 22, 2010 | 7:00 p.m.

Arrests of DUI suspects are on the decline in Santa Barbara County after the first five days of the 17-day Avoid the 12 crackdown.

Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and California Highway Patrol officers have brought in 41 arrests, compared with 77 at the same time last year, for a 47 percent drop.

The 17-day effort began last Friday and will continue until Jan. 2.

“Avoid the 12 is a concentrated effort by all of the law enforcement agencies in the county to make DUI enforcement a priority,” county sheriff’s Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer said. “If you drink and drive, you’re likely to run into us, and we’ll test and arrest you and take you to jail.”

A saturation patrol in Lompoc and a task force in Santa Maria involving police from Santa Barbara and Santa Maria along with sheriff’s deputies are set for Thursday.

The California Office of Traffic Safety funds Avoid the 12 through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It is named for the dozen police agencies in the county.

Signs that a motorist may be under the influence include:

» Driving into opposing lanes of traffic

» Weaving from lane to lane

» Weaving within their lanes

» Tailgating

» Driving too fast or too slow

» Driving with their headlights off at night

» Driving with their turn signals on all of the time

» Screeching to a halt at a stop sign or stop light or driving through them without stopping

If you see these signs or any other dangerous driving, call 9-1-1.

— Jan Ford is a public information officer for Avoid the 12.

 
