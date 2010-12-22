Goleta Offering Second Community Emergency Response Training

The City of Goleta, through its “Goleta Prepare Now” program, is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training to residents within the city.

The CERT training program prepares community members to take a more active role in emergency preparedness. CERT participants are trained to serve as part of neighborhood or workplace response teams in the event of a major disaster, when emergency services may not be available and when residents may have to rely on each other for life-saving and life-sustaining needs.

Participants in the CERT program will learn about disaster preparedness and response, basic fire safety, disaster psychology, first aid, and light search and rescue techniques.

CERT courses consist of a series of eight classes. Each course will conclude with a mock-disaster drill, which will test the participants’ knowledge and skills learned in the training. The CERT course is taught by firefighters, first responders and volunteers from Santa Barbara County.

The classes are free and will begin on Jan. 18 and conclude on March 8. All classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The mock-disaster drill will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to enroll early.

Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Goleta. Click here to download an application form, or they can be picked up at City of Goleta offices, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. For more information, call 805.961.7510 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.