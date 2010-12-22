Lanes of Highway 101 Near Patterson Avenue to Close for Pothole Repair

Caltrans has announced the following highway information for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties:
» The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Patterson Avenue will be closed on an alternating basis in various locations from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday for pothole repair.
» Highway 1 is now open from Oso Flaco Road to Division Street.
» Highway 1 is now open between Black and Solomon roads.
» Highway 1 is now open between Pismo Beach and Grover Beach.
» Highway 41 is open between Highways 46 and 33.
No lane closures are scheduled from noon Thursday to 8 p.m. Monday for the holiday weekend.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.