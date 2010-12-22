Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

SBCC to Host New Small Business Development Center

The satellite center, to promote economic growth in the county, will begin operating Jan. 1

By Joan Galvan | December 22, 2010 | 10:29 p.m.

SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation has been selected to host a Small Business Development Center for Santa Barbara County and will begin operating on Jan. 1.

As a satellite center to the SBDC at the Economic Development Collaborative of Ventura County in Camarillo, the Santa Barbara County SBDC will provide consultations and training sessions to small-business owners in the Santa Barbara County area.

Located at the SBCC main campus, the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation offers events, hands-on training in entrepreneurship and internship placement, and now will provide much-needed, no-cost consultations to small businesses in the county.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to advance economic growth in the county and are confident we will have a positive impact on the economy through targeted and top-notch counseling,” said Melissa Moreno, director of the Scheinfeld Center and the new SBDC. “We aim to help small businesses create jobs, accelerate start-up funding, and promote growth in sales and services.”

“The Scheinfeld Center continues to expand its significant offerings and services to small-business owners, students and the general community,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “The selection to host a SBDC is another example of the college’s commitment to economic development through on-site workforce training, skills enhancement, entrepreneurship training and small business support.”

The new satellite center will further enhance the already established center at EDC-VC and the entire Los Angeles Regional SBDC Network, which is hosted by Long Beach City College and operates six centers throughout Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Currently, any small business can take advantage of the free services offered by the SBDC centers in their area. The SBDC program is the Small Business Administration’s most extensive economic development program that helps strengthen local economies.

For Santa Barbara County SBDC services, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 