SBCC to Host New Small Business Development Center

The satellite center, to promote economic growth in the county, will begin operating Jan. 1

SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation has been selected to host a Small Business Development Center for Santa Barbara County and will begin operating on Jan. 1.

As a satellite center to the SBDC at the Economic Development Collaborative of Ventura County in Camarillo, the Santa Barbara County SBDC will provide consultations and training sessions to small-business owners in the Santa Barbara County area.

Located at the SBCC main campus, the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation offers events, hands-on training in entrepreneurship and internship placement, and now will provide much-needed, no-cost consultations to small businesses in the county.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to advance economic growth in the county and are confident we will have a positive impact on the economy through targeted and top-notch counseling,” said Melissa Moreno, director of the Scheinfeld Center and the new SBDC. “We aim to help small businesses create jobs, accelerate start-up funding, and promote growth in sales and services.”

“The Scheinfeld Center continues to expand its significant offerings and services to small-business owners, students and the general community,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “The selection to host a SBDC is another example of the college’s commitment to economic development through on-site workforce training, skills enhancement, entrepreneurship training and small business support.”

The new satellite center will further enhance the already established center at EDC-VC and the entire Los Angeles Regional SBDC Network, which is hosted by Long Beach City College and operates six centers throughout Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Currently, any small business can take advantage of the free services offered by the SBDC centers in their area. The SBDC program is the Small Business Administration’s most extensive economic development program that helps strengthen local economies.

For Santa Barbara County SBDC services, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.