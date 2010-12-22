Two Boats Wash Ashore at East Beach

Harbor Patrol says the vessels should be cleaned up by the middle of next week

Two boats washed ashore on East Beach early Wednesday morning, according to Harbor Patrol officials.

A 50-foot boat, Pasado Mañana, was found just outside the Cabrillo Bath House, where officials pumped diesel fuel from the vessel, Harbor Patrol officer Larry Nufer told Noozhawk. The owner hasn’t yet responded to the patrol’s calls.

A 25-foot boat, which was found about 200 yards up the coast from the Pasado Mañana, was powered by an electric outboard motor. The owner has been contacted.

Typically, Harbor Patrol allows some time for the owner to salvage the boat; otherwise, the city would have to clean up the mess and the owner would be cited, officials said. It happens about a dozen times a year during storms that bring heavy tides and strong winds.

Nufer said boat owners should maintain their vessels and keep a close eye on them during inclement weather.

“When boats are anchored outside the harbor, storms come and gear does fail,” he said.

The boats do not pose an immediate pollution threat, and Nufer said they should be cleaned up by the middle of next week at the latest.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.