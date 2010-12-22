Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two Boats Wash Ashore at East Beach

Harbor Patrol says the vessels should be cleaned up by the middle of next week

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | December 22, 2010 | 10:53 p.m.

Two boats washed ashore on East Beach early Wednesday morning, according to Harbor Patrol officials.

A 50-foot boat, Pasado Mañana, was found just outside the Cabrillo Bath House, where officials pumped diesel fuel from the vessel, Harbor Patrol officer Larry Nufer told Noozhawk. The owner hasn’t yet responded to the patrol’s calls.

A 25-foot boat, which was found about 200 yards up the coast from the Pasado Mañana, was powered by an electric outboard motor. The owner has been contacted.

Typically, Harbor Patrol allows some time for the owner to salvage the boat; otherwise, the city would have to clean up the mess and the owner would be cited, officials said. It happens about a dozen times a year during storms that bring heavy tides and strong winds.

Nufer said boat owners should maintain their vessels and keep a close eye on them during inclement weather.

“When boats are anchored outside the harbor, storms come and gear does fail,” he said.

The boats do not pose an immediate pollution threat, and Nufer said they should be cleaned up by the middle of next week at the latest.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 