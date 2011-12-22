Beverly Taylor Named Chief of Santa Barbara County Probation Department

Arthur Garcia, presiding judge of the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Chief Probation Officer Beverly Taylor to the position of chief probation officer for Santa Barbara County, effective Thursday. She succeeds retired Chief Probation Officer Patricia Stewart.

Taylor has been employed by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department for more than 30 years. She brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience to her new position.

Taylor has previously served in the institutions, juvenile and adult divisions of the department. In 2003, as manager of the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, she spearheaded the $14.6 million grant-funded expansion of that facility from 50 to 140 beds, overseeing both the capital and programmatic modifications of the project. The expanded facility, one of the county’s largest building projects, became operational in 2005, and was named the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center.

Taylor was promoted to deputy chief probation officer of the Institutions Division in June 2007. In October 2008, as a cost-saving strategy, she assumed responsibility over the institutions and the juvenile divisions, serving in both assignments for two years.

She ensured the timely update of the Juvenile Local Action Plan and led the concurrent reorganization of the Juvenile and Institution Division, including the expansion of Los Prietos Boys Camp/Academy beds. She restructured the Children’s System of Care, directed the consolidation of juvenile unit operations to free up a supervising probation officer for a pilot adult program, and reorganized the counseling and education centers into community school collaboratives. Taylor also accepted appointment to the Youthful Offender Block Grant Executive Steering Committee by the Corrections Standards Authority.

In December 2010, Taylor assumed oversight of the Adult Division. In this capacity, she oversaw the planning and implementation of Criminal Justice Realignment pursuant to the 2011 Public Safety Realignment Act. This included tasking the Probation Department and local community corrections with duties previously assigned to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Taylor is known as a supportive, positive, trusted individual who is committed to mission of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. She has been a linchpin in the department’s ongoing transformation in response to diminishing fiscal resources. She welcomes change as a challenge to succeed, and invites others to share her dedication and optimism. She truly “models the way” in a fashion that best illustrates technical competencies and compassionate leadership.

Taylor is a lifetime Santa Barbara County resident. She received a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She is married to her husband of 27 years, Peter Taylor, and they attend First Baptist Church in Santa Maria. Her parents, Raymond and JoAnn Lopez, reside in their family home in Guadalupe.

Taylor was sworn into office Thursday by Judge Garcia.

— Gary Blair is an executive officer for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.