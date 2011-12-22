Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Booty Camp SB Launches Fit Challenge Essay Contest

Six winners will participate in a free three-month personal training program

By Alisa Wilcox for Booty Camp SB | December 22, 2011 | 8:23 p.m.

Six fitness hopefuls are about to hit the holiday jackpot.

Booty Camp SB’s Fit Challenge essay contest runs through midnight Thursday, Jan. 12.

Stacey Cooper, a certified personal trainer, owner of Booty Camp SB and community activist, will select six winners — two males and four females — to participate in a three-month personal training program free of charge. The participants will have 12 weeks of free personal training to compete for the title of Biggest Loser and keep those new year’s resolutions.

Program hopefuls must submit an essay limited to two pages by midnight Thursday, Jan. 12 to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The essay must include pictures of the applicant. Females can wear sports bras and shorts, and males can wear board shorts or workout shorts. All pictures should include front, back and side poses. All submissions must answer the questions, “Why would this training change your life, and how you feel about yourself?” and “Why should you be chosen?”

Potential winners are encouraged to also outline their dedication to the program in as much detail as possible.

Cooper will spend 12 weeks whipping the essay winners into shape and helping them achieve individual goals. The training sessions will be held at 324 State St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara. All participants must be available for a program orientation on Jan. 14, and training sessions will start Jan. 16 and run through April 6.

The training program will conclude with a celebratory event on April 6, at which the overall winner will be announced.

Booty Camp SB has a long history of helping women and men surpass fitness expectations, locally and remotely.

“When you have fit body and mind, anything is within your grasp — anything,” Cooper said. “We pride ourselves on helping you create a life where you can go out and succeed in every way possible, personally and professionally.”

For more information, click here or call Cooper at 805.284.3688.

— Alisa Wilcox is a publicist representing Booty Camp SB.

 

