Caltrans Accepting Applications for Transportation Planning Grants

Funding is available on a statewide, competitive basis, and applications are due April 2

Caltrans is now accepting applications online for fiscal year 2012-13 transportation planning grants.

Applications are due via email by 5 p.m. Monday, April 2. Hard copies will not be accepted. See Grant Application Guide for instructions.

Transportation planning grants promote sustainable communities, economic growth, environmental protection and community involvement. They also support close proximity of jobs and housing, efficient goods movement, safe and convenient bicycle mobility and access, multi-modal transportation, strategic land use and commute alternatives.

Caltrans is accepting applications for the following grant programs:

» Community-Based Transportation Planning Grant (CBTP) — $3 million

» Environmental Justice (EJ) — $3 million

» Partnership Planning — $1.2 million

» Statewide or Urban Transit Studies — $1.5 million

» Rural or Small Urban Transit Planning Studies — $1 million

» Transit Planning Student Internships — $300,000

Funding for all these programs is available on a statewide, competitive basis. Some restrictions apply for applicants. Click here for online applications and guidebook.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.