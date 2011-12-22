Man Escapes with Minor Injuries After Car Overturns, Catches Fire on Highway 101 at Sheffield Drive

CHP says the driver was traveling from Ventura to Santa Barbara when a mechanical failure caused him to lose control

A Ventura man suffered minor injuries Thursday morning after his vehicle overturned and burst into flames on Highway 101 north of Sheffield Drive in Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland said 49-year-old Viramontes Usverto of Ventura was driving a 1974 Chevrolet van on northbound Highway 101 from Ventura en route to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Wayland said Usberto was traveling in an overloaded vehicle in which a mechanical spring broke, causing him to lose control and overturn on the roadway. The Chevrolet became engulfed in flames, but Usberto escaped with minor injuries, according to Wayland.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response. A crew from the Montecito Fire Protection District extinguished the fire.

The fast lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed for about two hours for the cleanup and investigation.

CHP is investigating. Wayland said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

