Tickets Go on Sale Jan. 1 for Carpinteria Rotary Club’s Talent Show

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation will present its Third Annual Talent Show fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., with a wide selection of 24 incredible local musicians, dancers, storytellers, comedians, singers and jugglers from the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria areas, representing all ages.

David Powdrell and Roland Rotz, co-chairs of the event, said there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m., with tickets $25 for adults and $10 for youths age 12 or younger. The evening performance at 7 p.m. will feature tickets priced at $30 for adults and $10 for youths age 12 or younger.

The profits from the event support local community projects, scholarships and youth programs.

In addition to the two shows this year, and the change in venue, the Rotary Charitable Foundation has partnered with various restaurants in town that will offer discounted meals to ticket holders, designed to create “Lunch & A Show” and/or “Dinner & A Show.”

Show tickets may be purchased via the Playhouse Theatre Web site on or after Jan. 1. Once the ticket purchases are made, they will be mailed to the buyer with a list of Carpinteria restaurants involved in the special meal offer.

In the meantime, questions about the show, the purchase of tickets, the venue and the special meal offer may be emailed to Donna Treloar at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.684.5489.

