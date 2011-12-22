Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Welcomes Community to Christmas Eve Mass

Santa Barbara congregation is founded on inclusiveness, collaboration and social justice

By Juliana Minsky for the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | December 22, 2011 | 1:23 p.m.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara will hold its third annual Christmas Eve Mass at First Congregational Church, 2101 State St., starting at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday with music and carols with acclaimed soprano Carol Ann Manzi and the Liturgy from 5 to 6 p.m.

The service will be led by the pastor and associate pastor, the Rev. Suzanne Dunn and the Rev. Jeannette Bertalan Love, respectively, who are two of the approximately 50 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.

The Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara is rooted in the long, dynamic history and lineage of the Roman Catholic Church and is committed to enabling Christian faith to be relevant in today’s society. The congregation welcomes all individuals without distinction as to gender, age, marital status or sexual orientation. The Church of the Beatitudes honors the call to ordination of both women and men.

“We are looking forward to experiencing the diversity of our community as we gather together to celebrate this sacred and joyous occasion,” the Rev. Dunn said. “We also look forward to a new year of working together toward compassion, peace and justice for all.”

The Rev. Dunn, SFCC (Sisters For Christian Community), was ordained a womanpriest on Sept. 7, 2008. The Rev. Love, was ordained on Sept. 12, 2010. Both also serve as assistant program coordinators for the Western region of Roman Catholic Womenpriests USA.

The story behind the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes began in 2003 among a small local group with varied, lifelong experiences in the Catholic Church. The first liturgy of what would become the church was celebrated in Dunn’s home in 2008. In July 2009, the congregation gathered for its first liturgy at the First Congregational Church and welcomes the community to its weekly mass on Saturdays.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes welcomes all to share in a prophetic response to the Spirit. Rooted in the values of compassion, peace and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ, we are actively creating a new model of church through servant leadership. We honor the gifts of everyone and recognize unity in diversity as we create a community of equals. Click here for more information.

— Juliana Minsky is a publicist representing the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.

