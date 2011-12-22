Direct Relief International Welcomes Three New Team Members

Hayley Firestone Jessup and Raissa Smorol named directors in the Development Department, and Alex Beauchamp will serve as director of online communications

Direct Relief International, California’s largest medical relief organization, based in Goleta, has announced the hiring of three new members of its staff. Hayley Firestone Jessup and Raissa Smorol join the Development Department as the director of major gifts and director of development, respectively, and Alex Beauchamp will serve as the new director of online communications.

These hires reflect Direct Relief’s strengthened commitment to engaging more people and harnessing more resources to help more people around the world.

Direct Relief was recently awarded the grand prize of the 2011 Peter F. Drucker Award for Nonprofit Innovation, and has a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes Magazine.

Jessup brings to Direct Relief extensive development experience. She served as the associate director of development of major gifts for Laguna Blanca School in Montecito, where she exceeded fundraising goals by engaging donors and soliciting major gifts. Jessup also led the capital campaign effort to rebuild many of the school’s aging facilities.

Before that, Jessup was the director of development and alumni affairs for Dunn School in Santa Ynez. There, she led the development team to execute alumni relations building and fundraising objectives.

Jessup’s experience working with major donors will be an asset to Direct Relief. Jessup, like her family, has been a longtime, avid supporter of the organization.

Smorol comes to Direct Relief from Changing Our World Inc., a New York-based fundraising and philanthropy consultancy where she specialized in helping human service organizations design and build strategic fundraising plans, grow major gifts programs, develop fundraising capacity and execute capital campaigns and other funding initiatives.

She managed a diverse portfolio of clients, including Safe Horizon, BronxWorks, MENTOR, BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life), the New York Academy of Medicine, Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Mercy & Sharing. She also led the firm’s work with World Vision U.S., the nation’s largest Christian relief and development organization.

Before joining Changing Our World, Smorol worked for a consulting firm specializing in developing emerging, community-based organizations, working with Rebuilding Together, the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation and the Korea Society.

Smorol earned an MPA degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs with a concentration in nonprofit management and social entrepreneurship and holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

She has presented many workshops and trainings nationally to executive directors, board members and development professionals. She is also a frequent guest speaker at various forums, including the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In 2010, Raissa presented at the convening at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford.

Since 1995, Beauchamp has been creating content and community online. She’s helped companies such as Disney, Anthropologie, Rogers & Cowan, Demand Media and Citrix Online develop and execute holistic social media campaigns, content, partnerships, support and policies.

Transforming the way companies think about the Web, their communities and their business from the inside out has garnered international media recognition, awards and makes her a popular speaker at conferences such as SXSW, CBS and MOCCA. With a passion for Web technology and how people actually use it, Beauchamp has consistently innovated new ways for companies to connect and be useful to their customers beyond traditional marketing, CRM and Web presence. Now, she brings her online marketing, brand humanizing and community connecting skills to Direct Relief.

Direct Relief International is active in all 50 states and 70 countries. It works with more than 1,000 health clinics across the United States to assist in emergencies and an ongoing basis, providing them with free medications for people in need. Click here for more information.

— Kelley Kaufman is the communications manager for Direct Relief International.