Application Deadline Jan. 4 for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

One Santa Barbara area student will be recognized for his or her leadership and community service

By Ashleigh Davis for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | December 22, 2011 | 1:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the City of Santa Barbara Neighborhood & Outreach Services program are proud to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2012 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship is given to an outstanding youth in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be high school seniors in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or residents of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline.

Each applicant must also submit a personal essay following one of the two themes: What do you feel is the importance of community service (and include a positive experience you have gained through it)? Or, what does teen advocacy mean to you, and as a youth leader, how have you advocated for your peers?

The application should include information about the applicant’s current leadership efforts and service to the community that can be easily assessed by the selection committee.

Some important dates to remember:

» Applications being mailed must be postmarked by Jan. 2, 2012.

» Applications must be returned to the Neighborhood & Outreach Services supervisor in person or by mail at 1232 De la Vina St. (Louise Lowry Davis Center office) by 5 p.m. Jan. 4.

» The recipient will be notified by email and phone by Jan. 6.

» The award and scholarship will be presented at the luncheon on Jan. 12. The honoree should plan to attend with one guest.

For more information, call Susan Young at 805.897.2652 or Ashleigh Davis at 805.962.2098 x22. 

Click here for the application

— Ashleigh Davis represents the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

