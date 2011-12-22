Organic Soup Kitchen Hosting Annual Christmas Community Dinner

Tree-trimming party and donation drop-off event will be held Saturday

The Organic Soup Kitchen will host its third annual Christmas Community Dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The dinner is open to everyone and will feature live music and Santa handing out presents.

A Christmas Tree Trimming Party, also at the Veterans Memorial Building, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Attendees will wrap gifts and trim the tree to get ready for the Christmas Community Dinner.

The Organic Soup Kitchen is accepting gifts of toys and warm clothing to wrap as gifts for the dinner. A curbside drop-off will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Veteran’s Memorial Building. Donations are greatly appreciated.

— DiAnna Joiner represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.