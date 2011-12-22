Explore ‘Picky Pinot Noir’ with Santa Barbara Chapter of American Wine Society

Sample varieties from different regions at the Jan. 18 event with winemaker Mike Sinor

The American Wine Society-Santa Barbara Chapter will host its third event, “Exploring Picky Pinot Noir,” presented by Mike Sinor, a founding board member of the World of Pinot Noir and winemaker at Sinor-Lavallee.

Participants will be able to sample up to six pinot noirs from a variety of pinot noir regions, including Oregon, California and New Zealand.

Pierre Lafond’s chef will prepare an assortment of appetizers that bring out the nuances of the pinot noir grape.

Limited number of tickets are available. The price, which includes six flights of pinot noir and light hors d’oeuvres, is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, call Jacky Lopez at 805.467.6777, or click here to purchase tickets.

The event will take place at Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro, 516 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

The American Wine Society was founded in 1967 as a nonprofit, educational, consumer-oriented organization for those interested in learning more about all aspects of wine. The Santa Barbara chapter’s goal is to enhance the appreciation of wine through education with a spotlight on wines made in Santa Barbara County. Members include wine lovers from novice to expert, winemakers from amateur to professional, and individuals involved in all aspects of the wine trade.

For more information, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.467.6777.

— Jacky Lopez is director of the American Wine Society-Santa Barbara Chapter.