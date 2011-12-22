Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Explore ‘Picky Pinot Noir’ with Santa Barbara Chapter of American Wine Society

Sample varieties from different regions at the Jan. 18 event with winemaker Mike Sinor

By Jacky Lopez for the America Wine Society-Santa Barbara Chapter | December 22, 2011 | 11:32 a.m.

The American Wine Society-Santa Barbara Chapter will host its third event, “Exploring Picky Pinot Noir,” presented by Mike Sinor, a founding board member of the World of Pinot Noir and winemaker at Sinor-Lavallee.

Participants will be able to sample up to six pinot noirs from a variety of pinot noir regions, including Oregon, California and New Zealand.

Pierre Lafond’s chef will prepare an assortment of appetizers that bring out the nuances of the pinot noir grape.

Limited number of tickets are available. The price, which includes six flights of pinot noir and light hors d’oeuvres, is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, call Jacky Lopez at 805.467.6777, or click here to purchase tickets.

The event will take place at Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro, 516 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

The American Wine Society was founded in 1967 as a nonprofit, educational, consumer-oriented organization for those interested in learning more about all aspects of wine. The Santa Barbara chapter’s goal is to enhance the appreciation of wine through education with a spotlight on wines made in Santa Barbara County. Members include wine lovers from novice to expert, winemakers from amateur to professional, and individuals involved in all aspects of the wine trade.

For more information, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.467.6777.

— Jacky Lopez is director of the American Wine Society-Santa Barbara Chapter.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 