Santa Barbara County Men Arrested on Drug-Dealing Charges

Two-month investigation leads Sheriff's Department to a home on State Street

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | December 22, 2011 | 9:57 p.m.

Armando Arriaga
After a two-month investigation, two Santa Barbara County residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine in the South County.

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a residence in the 4100 block of State Street in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Sugars said suspect Armando Arriaga, 28, was contacted as he left the residence, and 20-year-old Kevin Carter was contacted inside the home, where detectives recovered methamphetamine packaged for sales, scales, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotics.

Additionally, $500 in cash was seized from Arriaga pursuant to state asset forfeiture laws, according to Sugars.

Arriaga was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales.

Kevin Carter
Sugars said that during the booking process, Arriaga was found to be possession of a ½ ounce of methamphetamine and a baggie of Dilaudid pills packaged for sales. He faces additional charges of bringing narcotics into a custodial facility and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Carter was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales. He also had two outstanding felony warrants.

Both men were being held without bail because of probation violations.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

