Santa Barbara Fire Stations Collect 790 Toys for Kids

The donations will be distributed to local children through Toys for Tots

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is pleased to announce the results of its annual Toys for Tots campaign.

This year, city fire stations collected 790 toys. These toys will be distributed to local children this year. A wide variety of new, unused toys will be given out to children over the next few days.

Each holiday season, the fire department places a large red box near the front entrance of each fire station. Toys are retrieved and stored by firefighters.

Toys this year ranged from stuffed animals to a brand-new bicycle. Department members and volunteers work together to inventory the toys, which are then distributed by the Toys for Tots program.

Thank you for helping us make a child’s holiday season so much more memorable.

The program will continue next year.

— Chris Mailes is a captain and public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.